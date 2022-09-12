MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State football received more votes than last week in the newest edition of the AP Poll.

This week’s poll came out on Sunday and has the Wildcats unofficially ranked at 29th. K-State was 34th last week with 18 votes. This time around they earned 77 votes to land just on the outside of the AP Top 25.

Big 12 teams who did make it in the Top 25 include Oklahoma at 6, Oklahoma State at 8, Baylor at 17 and Texas at 21.

K-State dominated in both week one and two. They beat South Dakota 34-0 first, then pummeled Missouri in a 40-12 win. The Wildcats host Tulane for week three. Saturday’s game kicks off at 2 p.m. in Manhattan.