MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State football had the opportunity to impress AP Poll voters in a matchup against No. 9 Oklahoma State. The Wildcats made the most of it, defeating the Cowboys 48-0.

The dominate performance left a mark on voters, moving K-State up nine spots to No. 13 in the country.

The Wildcats get to show out again at home Saturday at Texas. That game is scheduled to kick off at 6:00 p.m.