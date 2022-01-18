K-State upsets Texas for second big win in a row

AUSTIN, TX. (KSNT) – K-State men’s basketball took down Texas in Austin on Tuesday for their second win in a row.

After an 0-4 start to Big 12 play, K-State has now won their last two games. Both wins have come against teams ranked in the AP Top 25.

K-State took down Texas 66-65 on Tuesday.

Mark Smith lead the Wildcats in scoring with 22 points. Nijel Pack scored 16 and Mike McGuril posted 13. The win snaps Texas’ 11-game winning streak at home.

K-State improves to 10-7 overall and 2-4 in the Big 12 with the win. They play Kansas on Saturday, Jan. 22 in Manhattan.