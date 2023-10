MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Wildcats get a fourth-straight night game and their second at home.

K-State’s home game against TCU will kick at 6 p.m. on Oct. 21., and it will be televised on ESPN2, the Big 12 and ESPN announced Monday. It’s a rematch of the 2022 Big 12 Championship, when the Wildcats beat TCU 31-28. K-State has won four of the past five meetings against TCU, including each of its past two home games.

K-State’s Oct. 14 game at Texas Tech kicks off at 6 p.m. on FS1.