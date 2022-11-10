MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State signed a middle blocker and libero to national letters of intent on the fall National Signing Day.

Makinsey Jones and Symone Sims will join the Wildcats in the 2023-24 season.

Jones is a 6’2″ middle blocker from Topeka West High School. She recorded a career-high 260 kills in 2022, averaging 3.5 per set.

“Makinsey is tremendous,” head coach Suzie Fritz said. “She is a wonderful athlete. She came to camp and blew our doors off. I think the thing that makes her special is that she has the ability to go off one foot as a middle. That is a special quality that can make a player elite. Makinsey has high character and is a great student and we are thrilled to have her here.”

Sims is a four-year letter winner at Lebanon Trail High School in Frisco, Texas. She hit the 1,000 career dig mark her junior year. In her career, Sims has 1,677 digs and 60 aces.

“Symone is a wonderful addition to our team,” Fritz said. “She is athletic and has lightning fast speed. She is an unbelievable teammate and high-character person that is going to come in and provide a tremendous amount of value for our team.”