MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The K-State volleyball team found out on Sunday they’re headed to the NCAA tournament.

The Wildcats received an at-large bid and will play Florida State in the first round. The first-round matchup will take place in Lexington, Kentucky.

It’s the first time since 2016 that the Wildcats have gotten an NCAA tournament bid in volleyball. The first round begins on Thursday, Dec. 2.