MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Wildcat volleyball is heating up.

K-State had to wait seven years, since 2016, to get another win against a top ten team in the country. However, after Thursday’s sweep of No. 8 BYU, ‘Cats fans had to wait only about 24 hours for the next one.

Kansas State volleyball beat BYU three sets to zero on Thursday and did the same thing on Friday.

The Wildcats are now 4-2 in matches against Top 25 opponents this season. With the pair of wins, they improve to 13-8 overall and 7-5 in conference play.

The huge victories come in year one under new head coach Jason Mansfield. KSU has five regular season matches left, all against Big 12 opponents, including the Sunflower Showdown in Lawrence on Friday Nov. 3 and Saturday Nov. 4.