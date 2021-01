MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State Athletics announced Wednesday’s game against Iowa State set for Wednesday has been postponed.

K-State said it’s unable to meet the Big 12 Conference’s required COVID-19 thresholds and will work with Iowa State to reschedule the game.

Last Saturday, the Wildcats were only able to play with six scholarship players.

It’s unclear whether or not K-State will still play Texas this coming Saturday.