MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A post-game traffic flow plan has been released for the upcoming Kansas State Wildcats vs. South Dakota Coyotes football game.

The route was released by the Riley County Police Department on Wednesday afternoon for the football game set for Sep. 3 at 6 p.m. The RCPD also indicated that Kimball Avenue, which has been under road construction efforts for the better part of a year, is now opened.

The post-game traffic flow plan can be seen below: