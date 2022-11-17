MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – After a Power 5 road win at Wisconsin the past week, K-State women’s basketball welcomed the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes into Bramlage Coliseum on Thursday.

A back-and-forth game ensued, and the packed crowd cheered on after the final buzzer as the Wildcats upended the Hawkeyes in an upset victory, 84-83.

Scoring was tight throughout, with Iowa maintaining a 21-19 lead through the first quarter. The Hawkeyes were able to get to its biggest lead of the night halfway through the second with a 40-28 advantage.

The Wildcats were able to make back eight of those points the rest of the quarter. Halfway through the game Iowa led 47-43.

K-State kept it close and ready to strike through the third. A last-second layup from the Hawkeyes furthered the team’s lead to 68-63 through three.

The Wildcats’ defense stood strong in the fourth. K-State connected on eight free throws and held Iowa to just 15 points. The Wildcats came through with 21.

With three minutes to go, a layup from Jaelyn Glenn tied scoring for the first time since 0-0. With 1:09 to play, Gabby Gergory hit two free throws to take the team’s first lead at 82-81.

At 83-83, Gregory drove to the hoop and drew a foul with four seconds to play. Gregory hit one of the foul shots, giving K-State an 84-83 lead.

Iowa’s possession started with All-American Caitlin Clark going down with an injury. She passed to a teammate, and the Hawkeyes threw it down low.

As the buzzer sounded, the refs called a foul on Gregory. After time spent at the scorers table, the refs decided that the game had ended before the foul occurred, ending the game with an 84-83 victory in favor of the Wildcats.

Gregory and Serena Sundell led K-State in scoring with 24 points each. Gregory got 12 points at the free throw line on 12-14 free throw shooting. Sarah Shematsi provided 18 points off the bench.

Iowa’s Clark finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists.

The win moves K-State’s record to 3-0 on the season. The Wildcats are back in action Friday against UTRGV.