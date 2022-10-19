MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – When head coach Jeff Mittie and the K-State women’s basketball team arrived to Kansas City for Big 12 Basketball Media Days, the big question was how the team will play without All-American center Ayoka Lee.

While it will be a struggle, there is plenty more to the Wildcats’ cast.

“This year it is different because [Ayoka Lee] is out, so I feel like we have more to do,” sophomore guard Brylee Glenn said.

Sophomores Serena Sundell and twins Jaelyn and Brylee Glenn return as the Wildcats’ big three.

“Last year was all growth,” Sundell said. “Having that experience has really helped us come into this year and kind of step up.”

Despite the fact those three were in high school 18 months ago, they’re being called on for leadership roles now. Coach Mittie says they’re rising to the occasion.

“I do feel like it’s a little bit more on my shoulders to bring more energy,” Brylee Glenn said.

The team is working on finding a new identity after losing its All-American center. Sundell says the team is doing that every day.

“Everyday we’re figuring out how everyone plays,” Sundell said. “What’s your strength? What’s your weakness? That’s something that, for us to be successful, you have to know about each of your teammates, and that’s something coach has harped on.”

Mittie says adding Jerome Tang and his entirely new staff has an impact that goes beyond men’s basketball.

“It definitely carries over,” Mittie said. “We share the building. They’re practicing similar times as us. There’s a good buzz around campus.”