ORLANDO, Fla. (KSNT) – K-State football looked to cap its 2023 season with a win over NC State in the inaugural Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

An early lead held strong as the Wildcats never let the Wolfpack take control of the game. In the end, it was K-State on top 28-19.

The game was the first look at freshman quarterback Avery Johnson getting the call as the number one guy. He didn’t have to do much on the opening drive, as running back DJ Giddens gained all 75 yards en route to a 37-yard catch-and-run touchdown to take a 7-0 lead.

Both teams traded punts, then the Wildcats found another groove in the second quarter. Giddens capped a nine-play drive with a four-yard touchdown run to take a 14-0 lead.

Former Marysville High School standout quarterback and K-State punter Jack Blumer kept that drive alive after a 30-yard gain on a fake punt on fourth-and-five.

The Wolfpack climbed into the deficit on a 31-yard quarterback rushing touchdown to make the 14-7 midway through the period.

K-State responded with another touchdown, this time with Avery Johnson scrambling 19 yards for a score and 21-7 lead. NC State would kick a field goal as time expired to make the game 21-10 Wildcats at the break.

Momentum shifted after the break after NC State kicked a field goal and scored a touchdown. A failed two-point conversion kept the Wolfpack at bay as K-State still led 21-19.

Defense took over from that point, as both teams stay off the scoreboard. That was until K-State’s big offensive line paved the way for the Wildcats to shave eight minutes off the clock, capped by a Johnson to Jayce Brown 11-yard touchdown to take a 28-19 lead.

With NC State needing a quick score, the Wildcat defense came up big. Defensive back Jacob Parrish recorded an interception to give K-State the ball back with only 2:33 to play.

Avery Johnson impressed in his debut as the for-sure starter, finishing 14-31 for 178 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He added 63 yards rushing with a touchdown.

Junction City product DJ Giddens shined as the featured running back with 28 carries for 151 yards and a touchdown.

The win finishes K-State’s 2023 season with a 9-4 record.