MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State needed a win on Saturday night for an opportunity to play in the Big 12 Championship. On top of that, the game was against in-state rival Kansas, which has put together its best season in over a decade.

The Wildcats took care of business winning 47-27 in the regular season finale.

The two teams traded touchdowns to start the game before K-State opened up a 21-7 lead. The Jayhawks did not roll over here. KU responded by outscoring the ‘Cats by seven in the second quarter. K-State led 30-21 at halftime.

Kansas got the ball to start the second half but did not score. K-State opened the second half scoring with a mid-third quarter touchdown run from Deuce Vaughn. The run put K-State up 37-21. Once again, Kansas was not dead. Jalon Daniels ran in a touchdown early in the fourth to pull the ‘Hawks within ten. K-State responded with a field goal to make its lead 40-27.

A KU punt followed by a DJ Giddens touchdown run for K-State put the nail in the Kansas coffin.

Will Howard threw for two touchdowns and 213 yards. He completed 11 of his 21 pass attempts. Deuce Vaughn 147 yards on 25 carries (5.9 yards per carry) and one touchdown. DJ Giddens rushing TD and a pair of ground-game scores from Malik Knowles rounded out four Wildcat touchdowns by run. Deuce Vaughn led the team in receiving, too. He caught two passes for 82 yards.

For Kansas, Jalon Daniels went 20-for-32 in the pass game. He threw for 168 yards and neither an interception or a touchdown. Devin Neal ran for 59 yards. Luke Grimm led the ‘Hawks in receiving yards with 48 yards on three catches.

The win is K-State’s 14th straight Sunflower Showdown victory on the football field.

K-State will now play TCU in the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 3 in Arlington, Texas. K-State finishes the regular season 9-3. KU finishes the regular season 6-6. Both teams are bowl eligibile.