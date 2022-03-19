RALEIGH, N.C. (KSNT)- K-State women’s basketball came back from being down nine points at halftime to win its opening game of the NCAA tournament.

Both teams started slow offensively, scoring only 14 points combined in the first quarter. The second quarter picked up in scoring, but K-State still found itself on the wrong end of a scary deficit at halftime.

The Wildcats dominated the second half. K-State outscored Washington State 33-16 in the final two quarters to win 50-40 and advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament

Ayoka Lee and Serena Sundell both played nearly the entire game, each notching 39 minutes. However, it was Lee and Brylee Glenn carrying the scoring load for K-State, combining for 34 of the ‘Cats 50 points. Lee led with 20 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.

The double-double for Ayoka Lee makes twenty on the year, a new school record. Jeff Mittie is now one win away from 600 career wins.

K-State will play the winner of one-seed North Carolina State and 16-seed Longwood on Monday, March 21.