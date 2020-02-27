K-State women down Iowa State

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Of the 10 K-State players to see the floor on Wednesday night, nine recorded at least one point and eight hauled in a rebound as the Wildcats went wire-to-wire to defeat Iowa State in Bramlage Coliseum, 60-51.

With the victory K-State (14-12, 8-7 Big 12) secured the program’s 200th Big 12 regular season win since the start of the league in the 1996-97 season.

K-State led by as many as six on two instances in the opening quarter, jumping out to a 6-0 lead to begin the game and then an 11-5 advantage after an Emily Ebert jumper with 3:58 to play. Iowa State (15-11, 7-8 Big 12) pulled to within two, 13-11, at the conclusion of the opening frame.

The Wildcats held the Cyclones without a point for over six and a half minutes to begin the second quarter. K-State held Iowa State to a 0-of-10 effort from the field in those six and a half minutes, as the Wildcats built a 19-11 lead.

K-State would hold a 25-17 lead at the break, as Laura Macke came off the bench with four points in the final 2:50 of the quarter and Angela Harris finished a fast break layup.

In the third quarter, Harris started a 13-1 run for the Wildcats with seven straight points. Jasauen Beard then capped the run with a free throw and a 3-pointer to give the Wildcats a 40-24 lead with 2:14 remaining.

In total in the third, the Wildcats would outscore the Cyclones, 19-14. K-State would hold a 44-31 lead at the end of the quarter after Harris buried a jumper with 38 seconds remaining.

Iowa State narrowed the game to six, 47-41, to force an early fourth quarter K-State timeout with 7:38 remaining. K-State would rebuild the lead to nine, 50-41, after three points from Ayoka Lee.

The Cyclones would close to with five, 53-48, with 4:52 to play, but Savannah Simmons buried a 3-pointer and Peyton Williams hit a pull up jumper to give the Wildcats a 58-48 lead with 2:13 remaining. Defensively, K-State held Iowa State without a made field goal for the final 4:51 of the game.

Of the nine players to score, three reached double figures as Harris, Lee and Williams each scored 11 points. Lee secured a school record sixth straight double by adding 12 rebounds and four blocks to her line. For the season, Lee owns 17 double-doubles and tied the school record for double-doubles in a season.

With her 11 points, Williams became the 12th player in program history with 1,500 or more career points as she has a career total of 1,504. She also pulled in six rebounds and is the third player in school history with 950 or more career rebounds.

Harris finished with a diverse stat line by adding six assists, a team season-high six steals and four rebounds.

For the night, K-State shot 44.2 percent (23-of-52) which included a second half performance of 50.0 percent (13-of-26). The Wildcats held the Cyclones to a 32.1 percent (18-of-56) effort for the night including a first half effort of 22.6 percent (7-of-31).

The Wildcats won the battle of the boards for the 17th time this season, outrebounding Iowa State 38-33.

With the win, K-State secured the 27th winning month of February in program history.

K-State will begin its final two-game road trip of the season on Saturday, as the Wildcats travel to (2/2) Baylor for a 6 p.m., tip-off. Saturday’s game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and available on the K-State Sports Network, for free at kstatesports.com and on the K-State Sports app.