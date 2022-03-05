FORT WORTH, Texas (KSNT) – The K-State women’s basketball team handed TCU its 13th loss in a row Saturday, winning 61-50.

Three players recorded double-figures for the 13th time this season, including Ayoka Lee with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 2 blocks. With her 11 rebounds, Lee joins Peyton Williams (2016-2020) as the only two players in program history with 300 or more rebounds in two or more seasons.

K-State freshman Serena Sundell was also instrumental in the win, scoring 18 points.

K-State finishes the regular season at 19-11. Next up for the ‘Cats is the Big 12 Tournament. They’re the sixth seed and will face the third seed at 7:30 p.m. Friday.