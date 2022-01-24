K-State women’s basketball back in Top 25, Lee earns player of the week honors

MANHATTAN (KSNT)- Kansas State women’s basketball is back in the AP Poll’s Top 25 this week, checking in right at number 25.

It’s the second time the Wildcats have been ranked in the poll this season. This week’s ranking comes after two wins last week over KU and Oklahoma.

They beat Oklahoma in dominant fashion, winning 94-65 in Manhattan. In the game, K-State center Ayoka Lee broke the NCAA Women’s Basketball Division I record for most points scored in a game with 61 points.

On Monday, Lee was named both the Big 12 Player of the Week and the ESPN.com National Player of the Week.

Freshman Jaelyn Glenn also received honors on Monday. She was named Big 12 Freshman of the Week.

The Wildcats are back on the court on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at Texas.