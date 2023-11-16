IOWA CITY (KSNT) – The Wildcats scratched and clawed at one of the nation’s top teams.

K-State beat No. 2 Iowa 65-58 Thursday night.

Neither team held more than a six-point lead in the first half, which K-State (3-0) had in the second quarter before Iowa caught up. The Hawkeyes (3-1) held a one-point lead at the half.

The second half was just as close as the first. Both teams traded small runs. Iowa held a six-point lead with 6:09 left in the game. Then, the ‘Cats outscored Iowa 12-6 to tie the game with 1:12 remaining. K-State went on a 7-0 run to close the game and seal the win.

Ayoka Lee led the Wildcats with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Zyanna Walker added 12 points. Caitlin Clark led the Hawkeyes with 24 points.

K-State also beat Then-No. 4 Iowa 84-83 in 2022.