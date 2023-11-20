MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Wildcats have earned their best ranking since 2008-09.

K-State is No. 16 in the newest AP Poll. The ‘Cats last rating this high was in the 2008-09 season, when they were also No. 16. In the past week, K-State beat No. 2 Iowa and Wisconsin.

Center Ayoka Lee is also the Big 12’s player of the week. In the past two games, Lee averaged 21 points on a .600 field goal percentage, with 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks.

Next, the Wildcats will be in Florida for the Gulf Coast Showcase during Thanksgiving weekend.