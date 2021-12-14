K-State women’s basketball coach buys 1,000 tickets for fans

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – Jeff Mittie, K-State head women’s basketball coach, purchased 1,000 tickets to Saturday’s game for any K-State fans who would like to attend.

Fans are limited to 10 tickets per person. The tickets must be picked up in person beginning Tuesday at the K-State Athletics Ticket Office in Bramlage Coliseum. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis until they are no longer available. Fans just need to ask for a “Mittie Ticket” to receive a free ticket.

K-State enters Saturday’s contest against Oregon at 9-2. The Wildcats are coming off a 79-73 win at South Dakota State. All-American candidate Ayoka Lee leads the team, and she is the only player in the nation to average 20+ points, 10+ rebounds and 4+ blocks.