K-State women’s basketball earns Top 25 ranking

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – Kansas State women’s basketball is ranked number 25 in the newest AP poll rankings.

It’s the first time they’ve been ranked since the 2016-17 season. The Wildcats are off to a red hot 13-2 start and have won all of their first three Big 12 games. It’s the best start through 15 games for the program since the 2008-09 season.

The ranking comes after two road wins over conference opponents last week, most recently a 71-61 win at West Virginia.

The Wildcats have a tough test on Tuesday night as 9th ranked Iowa State comes to Manhattan.

Both losses for K-State women’s basketball have come on the road to opponents ranked in the top five at the time of the game.

Ayoka Lee currently leads the team in scoring with 23.3 points per game. Lee is also averaging an impressive 3.67 blocks per game.

Serena Sundell, Brylee Glenn and Jaelyn Glenn are three freshman who have provided a steady boost for the Wildcats. Serena Sundell was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week on Monday for the third time this season.

The Wildcats and Cyclones tipoff at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11.