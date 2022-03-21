MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – K-State women’s basketball lost their second round game of the NCAA tournament on Monday.

The Wildcats suffered a season ending loss to North Carolina State 89-57 in Raleigh. After the two teams traded 3-pointers to start the game, K-State went on a 6-0 run to go up 9-3. NC State responded with a 7-0 run of their own to take their first lead of the game.

After NC State took a 12-11 lead with 4:11 to play in the first quarter, K-State never led again in the game. The Wildcats trailed by only four after the first quarter, but the Wolfpack outscored K-State 26-14 in the second quarter to open up a 16-point lead at halftime.

NC State continued to pull away in the second half, outscoring the ‘Cats by 10 in the third and five in the fourth. Kayla Jones led the Wolfpack to the win with 18 points.

K-State freshman guard Serena Sundell scored 17 points but turned the ball over five times. Ayoka Lee had a similar game of points and turnovers. Lee finished with 12 points and four turnovers.

The Wildcats finish the season 20-13 overall.