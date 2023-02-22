MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – K-State and KU women’s basketball split the 2023 Sunflower Showdown.

The Wildcats beat KU, 63-45, Wednesday night.

K-State’s defense held the Jayhawks’ leading scorers to no more than 10 points. Meanwhile, Serena Sundell put up 24 points and Gabby Gregory had 20.

KU (16-10, 6-9) led the entire first quarter, but K-State (15-12, 5-10) took the lead in the second. The Wildcats led 26-22 at the half. They are 13-0 when leading at halftime.

The Wildcats built their lead to 11 in the third quarter, then grew that lead to many as 20 points in the fourth. KU only had two layups, one 3-pointer and a jump shot in the fourth quarter, plus three free throws.