MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State women’s basketball – undefeated so far in Big 12 play – welcomed its toughest conference match so far to Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday.

A back-and-forth game ended in the Wildcats favor, 61-58, as No. 12 K-State claimed the upset victory over No. 10 Texas.

The Wildcats jumped to an early 7-0 lead – what would end up being the largest lead from either team the entire game. By the end of the first quarter, the Longhorns were in front 18-16.

Somewhere in the midst of scoring, K-State senior center Ayoka Lee scored her 2,000th career point for the Wildcats. Later in the game, she recorded her school-record 283rd career block.

K-State gained a point back in the second quarter as the game remained close, down 31-30 at the break.

The third quarter was much like the first half, neither team separating. With three seconds to go, junior point guard Serena Sundell blocked a Texas shot and passed the ball to freshman Zyanna Walker. Walker made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give K-State a 46-45 edge heading into the final frame.

K-State kept Texas two possessions away for most of the fourth quarter. A Longhorn bucket with 39 seconds to go was the final points of the game, with K-State finishing on top 61-58.

Lee finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Sundell added 12 points and Jaelynn Glenn added 10 points.

The win is the Wildcats’ 11th in a row, marking a 10-0 record at home to go with a 17-1 record overall, 5-0 in conference play. No. 12 K-State plays at TCU on Wednesday.