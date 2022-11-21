MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State women’s basketball checks in at No. 25 on the AP Poll this week.

The Wildcats had an exciting, and very busy, week to earn this ranking. K-State beat fourth-ranked Iowa on Thursday. Then, they celebrated victories against UTRGV and Utah Tech on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

K-State is now 5-0 to start the year despite All-American center Ayoka Lee not taking the court due to offseason surgery that will keep her from playing the entire 2022-23 season. The ‘Cats boast wins over power five opponents Wisconsin and Iowa.

The Wildcats play next in the Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands. Jeff Mittie’s team will play three games on the holiday trip, starting with a matchup with Clemson on Thanksgiving.