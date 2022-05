MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Former K-State women’s basketball player Jada Moore has transferred to Florida Atlantic University, per a Twitter post from FAU’s women’s basketball account.

In two seasons with the Wildcats, Moore averaged 2.4 points and 2.1 rebounds in 12 minutes of average playing time.