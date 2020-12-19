K-State women’s basketball stomped by Cyclones in conference opener

AMES, Iowa (KSNT) — The Kansas State women’s basketball team lost to the Iowa State Cyclones 91-69 Friday night in their conference opener.

K-State returns home to host Texas on Monday evening at 7 pm. pic.twitter.com/6tnfau0KBJ — K-State Women's Basketball (@KStateWBB) December 19, 2020

After coming off a career performance Monday night, sophomore center Ayoka Lee was dominant once again. The big led the ‘Cats in scoring with 20 points. Junior guard Christianna Carr also recorded double figures with 11 points.

For Iowa State, five Cyclones were in double digits — led by a 25 point and seven rebound performance from junior guard Ashley Joens.

K-State moves to moves to 5-3 on the year following the loss.

The Wildcats host No. 22 Texas at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21.