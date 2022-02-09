WACO, TEXAS (KSNT) – K-State was outscored in multiple runs by the No. 10 Bears’ Wednesday night.

The Wildcats lost 95-50 in their fifth-straight week facing a top-15 opponent.

K-State (17-7, 7-5) was down just four points after the first quarter. However, Baylor went on a 7-0 run to begin the second quarter and built an 11-point lead with 8:45 left in the first half.

The 7-0 run wasn’t the last big run for the Bears. They outscored the Wildcats, 28-13, in the second quarter and build a 46-27 lead at halftime. K-State’s 19-point halftime deficit is the largest of the season.

Baylor made 4-of-5 from beyond the arc in the first five minutes of the third quarter, building a 62-31 lead. It kept the foot on the accelerator and scored 32 points in the third quarter.

The Wildcats outscored the Bears early in the fourth quarter, 8-4, but Baylor finished the game on the positive side of the run.

Brylee Glenn led the Wildcats with 10 points, while Cymone Goodrich added nine points.

Next, K-State heads to Lawrence for the second half of the Sunflower Showdown series on Feb. 12.