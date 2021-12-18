K-State women’s basketball takes down the Ducks

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – The Wildcats won an early season-defining game against the University of Oregon.

K-State beat the Ducks 68-56 on Saturday.

K-State led each quarter against the previously ranked No. 23 Ducks.

Lee finished the night with her eighth double-double this season with a game-high 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting. She also had 12 rebounds, four blocks and a steal. 

Brylee Glenn and Emilee Ebert each added 15 points.

 Kansas State is off to its best start through 12 games since the 2016-17 season.

