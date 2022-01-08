K-State women’s basketball wins sixth straight game at West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, WV. (KSNT) – The Wildcats’ strong second half ended the basketball double-header on a high note.

K-State beat West Virginia 71-61 Saturday night for it’s sixth straight win. This was also K-State’s fourth straight road win, which is the longest road winning streak since a five-game streak in the 2018-19 season.

K-State (13-2, 3-0) was down 35-28 at the half, but outscored West Virginia, 43-26, in the second half to secure the win.

Jaelyn Glenn led the offense in the third quarter. She made four 3-pointers, including a buzzer beater to end the third quarter and push the Wildcats into the lead.

Glenn finished with 20 points. Ayoka Lee recorded her 10th double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. It’s her 39th career double-double, which ties Nicole Ohlde for second in school history.

Next, the Wildcats host No. 12 Iowa State on Jan. 11.