K-State women’s basketball wins Sunflower Showdown

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State women’s basketball defeated KU in the Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, 77-66. The win is the first conference victory K-State has gotten all year. It’s also the first win of 2021 for either the men’s or women’s team at K-State.

The Wildcats started off the game as good as possible, going up 15-0 in the first six minutes of the game. K-State widened the gap even more and lead by 21 points at half time.

In the second half, the Jayhawks got the lead as small as eleven points, but never did come within striking distance of taking the lead in this one. K-State lead tape to tape, and grabbed their first win since December 14th.

Ayoka Lee lead in scoring for K-State with 28 points. Lee combined her scoring with 16 rebounds in the game for a double-double. Rachel Ranke scored 15 for the ‘Cats and Emilee Ebert scored 15.

For the Jayhawks, it was Mia Vuksic who lead in scoring with 24 points, followed closely by Holly Kersgieter with 22. No other KU players scored in double figures.

K-State is now 1-10 in the conference and 6-12 overall. Kansas falls to 3-9 in the conference and 7-11 overall.

K-State will look to carry this momentum into their matchup with Oklahoma State on Wednesday, while KU host Iowa State the same day.