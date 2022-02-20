MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Kansas State women’s basketball held Oklahoma State to only six points in the entire first half on Sunday.

The Cowgirls picked up their scoring in the second half but never enough to get back in the game. K-State held on to win 56-38.

K-State quickly jumped out to a 10-2 lead and led 13-4 after the first quarter. The Wildcats dominant defense was even stronger in the second quarter, when OSU did not score from the field the entire time.

The second half was much more evenly matched, as K-State only outscored OSU but two points after the break, but it didn’t end up mattering due to the impressive first half from the ‘Cats.

The win snaps a two game losing streak for K-State, who is now 18-8 overall and 8-6 in the Big 12. Ayoka Lee led the way with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Emilee Ebert scored 13.

K-State plays again in Manhattan on Wednesday against Texas.