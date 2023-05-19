MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – The woman who has led K-State women’s golf for more than 27 years is leaving the Wildcats.

Head coach Kristi Knight announced Friday she will step away from her position to pursue other professional opportunities.

All five program appearances in NCAA Regionals (2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2017) and four individual berths have come with Knight at the helm. During her tenure, K-State accumulated 71 top-five team finishes, including 47 in the top three and 13 wins. Each of the school’s top-25 team and individual rounds, as well as team and individual 54-hole scores, came with Knight.

“There are a lot of great people at K-State, which is the reason why I’ve stayed for as long as I have,” Knight said in a statement from K-State Athletics. “I am thankful for all the players I have had the opportunity to coach and for our current associate head coach Jared Helin. He is a great coach and a great person. This is a really special place, and I will always help K-State in any way I can.”