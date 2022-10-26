MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – K-State quarterback Adrian Martinez is one of 15 finalists for the 2022 Campbell Trophy.

The Campbell Trophy annually recognizes an individual as the best in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership. At the beginning of the season, 156 players were named semifinalists. Martinez is the only Big 12 finalist.

He is the eighth Wildcat to be named an NFF National Scholar-Athlete and finalist for the Campbell Trophy, including the fifth in the past 12 years. Now, K-State has the most NFF National Scholar-Athletes in the country since 2011, beating Duke and Stanford at four each.