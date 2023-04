DETROIT (KSNT) – K-State quarterback Adrian Martinez is headed to the NFL.

After falling out of the 2023 NFL Draft, Martinez has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Detroit Lions, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

In 2022, his lone season at K-State, Martinez started the first seven games of the season before an injury. He passed for 1,261 yards with six touchdowns and rushed for 627 yards and ten touchdowns, earning an all-conference honorable mention selection.