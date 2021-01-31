K-State’s Ayoka Lee drops 37 points in nail-biter loss to Oklahoma

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Despite a 37 point and 18 rebound performance from K-State sophomore center Ayoka Lee, the K-State women’s basketball team fell 80-78 to the Oklahoma Sooners Sunday.

Earlier this season, Lee posted a career-high in scoring with a 31 point performance against Kansas City — Sunday she claims a new-career high.

Coming into the matchup against the Sooners, the ‘Cats were on a six game losing streak and the loss to Oklahoma made it seven straight. K-State moves to 5-9, 0-7 in the conference play.

In addition to Lee’s career-high in scoring, junior guards Christianna Carr and Rachel Ranke added 17 points and 14 points respectively.

The Wildcats will be back in action at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3 as they travel to Lubbock, Texas to face Texas Tech.