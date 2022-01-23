K-State’s Ayoka Lee makes NCAA history on Sunday

MANHATTAN (KSNT) — Kansas State’s junior center Ayoka Lee set the NCAA Division 1 record for most points scored in single game as she posted 61 points in a 94-65 win over No. 14 Oklahoma.

Lee has scored over 30 points seven times this season including Sunday, but has never tallied a game like this in her career. The Byron, Minnesota native registered 43 points in the Wildcats first game of the season against Central Arkansas but calmly put that record to rest.

Most impressively, the former NCAA record for the most points in a single game was accomplished in 50 minutes of action — two overtime periods, but Lee did it in just 35 minutes.

Lee is currently averaging 25.5 points per game alongside 10.9 rebounds per game.

K-State travels to Austin, Texas on Wednesday and takes on the No. 15-ranked Longhorns at 7 p.m. on Longhorn Network.