K-State’s Ayoka Lee selected to preseason All-Big 12 team

IRVING, TX (KSNT) – Wildcats center Ayoka Lee was unanimously selected to the preseason All-Big 12 team for the second year in a row.

Lee, a junior, is the top returning shot-blocker in the Big 12. She enters this season as the No. 4 rebounder and No. 5 returning scorer in the conference.

Lee began the past season as a candidate for every national award. She finished as an All-America honorable mention. Lee became the first K-State women’s basketball player to have 450+ points, 200+ rebounds and 45+ blocks in her first two seasons.

Lee and the Wildcats begin their season on Nov. 9 against Central Arkansas.