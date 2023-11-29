MANHATTAN (KSNT) – For the second season in a row, K-State guard Cooper Beebe has been awarded the Big 12 conference’s top lineman honor.

Beebe was named the Offensive Lineman of the Year, as voted on by the coaches of the Big 12 teams. Coaches are not permitted to vote for their own players.

The lineman was recently named one of three finalists for 2023 Outland Trophy, awarded to the nation’s top interior lineman. He’s helped the Wildcats to the nation’s 14th-best rushing attack at 199.7 yards per game.