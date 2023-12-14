MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe has racked up plenty of offseason awards.

On Thursday, the culmination of five different first-team all-American awards – the Associated Press, AFCA, Football Writers Association of America, Sporting News and Walter Camp Foundation – gave Beebe the distinct honor of a consensus all-American.

The distinction is the first time a K-State offensive lineman has been named a consensus pick. For the second straight season, Beebe was named the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Beebe was one of three finalists for the Outland Trophy, given to the nation’s top interior lineman.

This is the third straight year a Wildcat has been named a consensus pick, with former running back Deuce Vaughn taking it in 2021 and 2022.