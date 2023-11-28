MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Kansas State football’s left guard is earning national recognition for his performance this season.

Cooper Beebe, a senior offensive lineman, has been named one of three finalists for the 2023 Outland Trophy, as announced by the Football Writers Association of America. The Outland Trophy is presented to the most outstanding interior lineman in the country each year.

Beebe, Notre Dame offensive Tackle Joe Alt and Texas defensive tackle D’Vondre Sweat round out the list of finalists.

Since the 2021, the Kansas City, Kansas native has only allowed one sack on 1,224 pass blocking snaps. He started every single game of the 2023 regular season at left guard, helping the Wildcats rank 14th in the country with 199.7 rushing yards per game. Beebe is also one of 16 finalists for the William V. Campbell award this season.

The winner of this year’s Outland Trop will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN. The awards start Friday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.

Kansas State finished the season with an 8-4 overall record, going 6-3 in Big 12 play.