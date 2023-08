MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe is a preseason first team All-American.

The Associated Press gave Beebe the major honor on Monday. He was the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2022.

Beebe sat down with 27 News to discuss why he, and the entire rest of K-State’s offensive line, decided to come back for another year.

K-State opens its season on Saturday, Sept. 2 at home against SEMO.