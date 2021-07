MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Kansas State kick returner/punt returner Phillip Brooks has been selected to the Preseason All-Big 12 team by the media.

Brooks currently ranks second in K-State history and is tied for sixth in Big 12 history with three punt return touchdowns. He averaged 23.7 yards per punt return last season.

Brooks and the Wildcats open the season on September 4th against Stanford.