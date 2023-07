DURHAM, N.C. (KSNT) – K-State third baseman Kaelen Culpepper didn’t just stop at making Collegiate Team USA.

The Big 12 honorable mention pick raked for the national team Monday night against Chinese Taipai. He finished with two home runs as part of a 3-5, four-RBI performance.

The second homerun was a three-run no-doubter to take a 16-1 lead.

Team USA’s International Friendly series continues Tuesday in Fayetteville, North Carolina.