MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State senior linebacker Daniel Green had a breakout season in 2021 – leading to a preseason All-Big 12 selection in 2022 – and linebackers coach Steve Stanard says Green has only gotten better.

“Daniel is a young man that has really worked at becoming a better football player,” Stanard said. “I say that meaning…his knee bend, his zone coverage…he’s put time in to improve as a player.”

Not just on the football field, Green has stepped up as a player to look up to in the locker room.

“The biggest thing right now with Daniel, he’s established himself as a vocal leader,” Stanard said. “He is, without a doubt, the guy out there getting everyone lined up and developing a sense of urgency for everybody.”

Stanard says Green’s ability to own up to his mistakes is one of his favorite things about the senior linebacker.

“Daniel holds himself accountable, that’s what I love about coaching Daniel,” Stanard said. “He can take hard coaching. When he’s wrong, he fesses up to being wrong. When he believes he’s right, he’s going to stand up for himself in that standpoint. A lot of times, he’s got valid points.”

Green was ejected from two of the first four games last season for targeting, eliminating him from the rest of those games, plus the first half of the next games. Stanard says Green has worked towards getting rid of those hits.

“He’s worked hard at developing his lower body strength, which has enabled him to play with a better knee bend,” Stanard said. “When you bend at the waist, your head goes down, and that’s when those targetings happen. So [Green] has learned to bend at the knees, so his face is up, and he’s not in a targeting position.”