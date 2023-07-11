MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – K-State infielder Brady Day is headed to the east coast.

Day was drafted by the Atlanta Braves with the 369th overall pick in the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft.

After redshirting his freshman year with the Wildcats in 2021, Day burst onto the scene. In 2023, Day finished with an impressive .356 batting average with 26 RBI.

He was an all-conference honorable mention pick in 2023, along with being named to the Big 12 tournament team.

Day is the second Wildcat selected in this year’s draft after shortstop Nick Goodwin got picked by the Toronto Blue Jays.