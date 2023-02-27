MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- The Wildcats are making noise in the Big 12.

K-State basketball went 2-0 last week and its best two players performed at an elite level. Senior point guard Markquis Nowell and senior forward Keyontae Johnson picked up Big 12 weekly awards on Monday.

Markquis Nowell was named the Big 12 Player of the Week. Johnson was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week. It’s the second time this season Nowell and Johnson earned both these conference weekly awards. The two won the same awards on Jan. 9.

The weekly honors come after K-State beat Baylor and Oklahoma State last week.

Nowell totaled 38 total points in last week’s two games. He also combined for 18 assists, averaging nearly a double-double. Johnson scored 25 points versus Baylor, then 17 more on Saturday in Stillwater.

Johnson has now won Newcomer of the Week five times this season. This marks the third time Nowell has won conference Player of the Week.

It’s the first time in program history that K-State men’s basketball has swept the conference weekly awards on multiple occasions in one season.

K-State plays its final home game of the season on Wednesday against Oklahoma.