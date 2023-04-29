TOPEKA (KSNT) – K-State defensive back Ekow Boye-Doe may get a shot at the NFL.

Boye-Doe, a Lawrence native, is invited to the Kansas City Chiefs minicamp, Boye-Doe confirmed with KSNT 27 News.

While not officially signing with the team, Boye-Doe could put himself in front of Chiefs officials with the opportunity to sign on.

Boye-Doe was named to the all-conference honorable mention team in 2022. He started the final 27 games of his career in his time at K-State, recording 55 tackles over his final three seasons.