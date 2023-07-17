SEATTLE (KSNT) – Another K-State baseball player is getting a shot at the big leagues.

Junior pitcher German Fajardo was signed by the Seattle Mariners Monday, K-State baseball announced.

Fajardo spent two seasons in Manhattan after two years playing for Arizona. In 32 career appearances for K-State, the pitcher finished with a 4.98 ERA with 132 total strikeouts.

Batters hit for a .238 batting average against Fajardo. He was named to the 2023 Big 12 all-tournament team.

Fajardo joins the Mariners system as the first undrafted free agent out of K-State in 2023. Teammates Nick Goodwin and Brady Day were selected in the draft.