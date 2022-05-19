MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Six outstanding athletes will be recognized by Kansas State University and become part of K-State’s RIng of Honor 2022.

The class, all K-State football greats, will be officially inducted the weekend of the season opener against South Dakota, including linebacker Arthur Brown (2011-12), running back Larry Brown (1967-68), defensive end Darren Howard (1996-99), quarterback Collin Klein (2009-12), wide receiver Tyler Lockett (2011-14) and quarterback Ell Roberson (2000-03).

“Each of these men hold a special place in the history of our program, and it will be an honor to be a part of their induction into our Ring of Honor,” head coach Chris Klieman said. “Their hard work and achievements on the field are well-documented, and we are excited to welcome them back to Manhattan for a special induction weekend.”

The group includes four Big 12 Champions with Roberson leading the Wildcats to a 35-7 win over No. 1 Oklahoma in the 2003 Big 12 Championship game, while Arthur Brown, Klein, and Lockett were members of the 2012 Big 12 Championship team.

“As with past classes, I am truly honored to have coached five of these special young men who continue to represent Kansas State University in a special manner,” Bill Snyder said. “They are men of character, great leaders, talented football players and great representatives of their highly successful football program and the 16 Goals for Success.”

The six-member Class of 2022 will join 2002 honorees Lynn Dickey (QB – 1968-70), Steve Grogan (QB – 1972-74), Jaime Mendez (DB – 1990-93), Sean Snyder (P – 1991-92), Gary Spani (LB – 1974-77) and Veryl Switzer (RB – 1951-53); Class of 2008 members David Allen (RB/PR – 1997-2000), Martin Gramatica (PK – 1994-98), Terence Newman (DB – 1999-2002) and Mark Simoneau (LB – 1996-99); and Class of 2015 inductees Michael Bishop (QB – 1997-98), Jordy Nelson (WR – 2005-07), Clarence Scott (DB – 1968-70) and Darren Sproles (RB – 2000-04).